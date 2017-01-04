What ‘Repeal And Replace’ Might Mean For Obamacare

The fight over Obamacare. The President’s on the Hill. Republicans are ready to act. What will survive?

Members of the House of Representatives, some joined by family, gather in the House chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, as the 115th Congress gets under way. (Scott Applewhite/AP)

Guests

Julie Rovner, heath policy reporter at Kaiser Health News. Author of "Health Care Politics and Policy, A-Z." (@jrovner)

Noam Levey, healthcare policy reporter for the Los Angeles Times. (@NoamLevey)

Linda Blumberg, senior fellow in the Health Policy Center at the Urban Institute.

Jason Pye, director of public policy and legislative affairs for FreedomWorks, a conservative advocacy group. (@pye)

From Tom’s Reading List

Kaiser Health News:If Republicans Repeal Health Law, How Will They Pay For Replacement? — "Leading Republicans have vowed that even if they repeal most of the Affordable Care Act early in 2017, a replacement will not hurt those currently receiving benefits. Republicans will seek to ensure that 'no one is worse off,' said House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., in an interview with a Wisconsin newspaper earlier this month. “The purpose here is to bring relief to people who are suffering from Obamacare so that they can get something better.”

Los Angeles Times: Millions more Americans can afford a doctor's visit under Obamacare, study shows -- "The Affordable Care Act’s historic expansion of health insurance coverage has brought medical care within reach of millions of Americans who previously couldn’t afford it, new research shows. The share of adults who skipped medical care because of costs dropped by nearly one-fifth between 2013 and 2015, according to a report from the Commonwealth Fund."

Brookings Institution: Paying for an ACA replacement becomes near impossible if the law’s tax increases are repealed -- "Supposing the same repeal and delay bill is put forward, but with the repeal now set to take effect on January 1, 2019, it would net roughly $500 billion in deficit reduction over the ten-year budget window. Lawmakers would likely create an 'ACA replacement fund' with the bill’s deficit reduction – a sort of piggybank that they could subsequently tap into to pay for a replacement plan. It’s unclear how well this approach adheres to Congressional rules, but it is similar to how the 'Medicare Improvement Fund' or 'SGR Transition Fund' banked savings from one bill to help pay for increased Medicare spending in the form of 'doc fixes' down the line."