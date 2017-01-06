close

#OnPointListens: We Want To Hear From You!

January 06, 2017
Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins, On Point host Tom Ashbrook Mary Curtis of Roll Call and Ann Doss Helms of the Charlotte Observer speak at a special live taping of Charlotte Talks in Charlotte, NC. (Courtesy Allyson Pyeritz)closemore
Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins, On Point host Tom Ashbrook Mary Curtis of Roll Call and Ann Doss Helms of the Charlotte Observer speak at a special live taping of Charlotte Talks in Charlotte, NC. (Courtesy Allyson Pyeritz)

Right after the November elections, we promised an On Point national listening tour, to get out and hear – up close and personal – what Americans are thinking about the state of the nation.  Today, that tour begins.  We’re headed to Charlotte, North Carolina and the terrain of public radio station WFAE to open our ears and minds – and yours – to the up-close complexity of our country’s politics right now.  North Carolina has been a real political cauldron this year, and Charlotte has been right in the middle of that.  We can’t wait to open our microphones and have a great conversation about this moment, and how the country goes forward. Charlotte is just our first stop.  There will be much more to come, from all over the country.  I hope you’ll come along for the ride! — Tom Ashbrook

And our listening tour doesn't hit pause just because we're back home in Boston. All year, we want to hear what stories and issues matter to your community that could use a national spotlight. Use the form below, via our friends at Hearken, to help us get a better sense of the conversations driving America.

 

