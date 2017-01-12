Abstinence, HIV And Blood Donation

A 21 year-old gay man abstains from sex for a year so he can donate blood. That’s the law, but is that what it takes to keep the blood supply safe? We’ll look at science, fear and blood.

Jay Franzone laughs as he donates blood in Washington, D.C. (Tamzin B. Smith Portrait Photography)

Guests

Dominic Holden, national LGBT reporter for BuzzFeed News. (@dominicholden)

Jay Franzone, communications director for the National Gay Blood Drive. Recently donated blood after a year of abstinence. (@JayFranzone)

Brian Custer, associate director of the Blood Systems Research Institute, a non-profit which conducts medical research to improve blood safety and patient care.

From Tom’s Reading List

New York Times:

BuzzFeed News: This Gay Man Isn’t Having Sex For A Year So He Can Donate Blood -- "Realistically, gay men, just like straight folks, tend to have sex more than once every 12 months — Franzone argued that the guidelines amount to a de facto ban for gay men. By jumping through the federal government’s hoops — a year without sex — he hopes to demonstrate that the policy is not just unworkable but discriminatory."

TIME: This National Blood Drive Is Fighting the FDA Ban on Gay Donors — "The National Gay Blood Drive began when gay rights activist Ryan James Yezak felt humiliated at work when he was one of the only people who could not donate blood to tornado victims three years ago. 'It completely alienated me from the rest of my coworkers, and I felt like a different species,' says Yeznak, who has created a documentary on the topic. 'We have enough [gay and bisexual men] to contribute to the offset of blood shortages.'"