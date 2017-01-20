The Inauguration Of President Donald Trump

A special, live, evening wrap-up of Inauguration Day. The transfer of power. The swearing in. The speech and reaction from around the country.

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in advance of Friday's inauguration. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Guests

Cynthia Tucker, Pulitzer Prize-political columnist and author. (@ctuckerprof)

Paul Lisnek, political analyst for Chicago’s WGN News and host of Politics Tonight on Chicago’s CLTV. (@PaulLisnek)

John McCormack, senior writer at The Weekly Standard. (@McCormackJohn)

From Tom’s Reading List

The Weekly Standard: Republicans Should Make Hay Now — "January 20 will be a banner day for the Republican party. On the steps of the Capitol, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the nation’s 45th president. In the building behind the ceremony, his party will be ready to enact his program with a sturdy congressional majority. The GOP is in historically strong shape in state capitols across the nation, set to implement conservative policy reforms from Idaho to Florida and just about everywhere in between."

Washington Post: Will Trump follow through on all his Day One promises? Doesn't look like it. — "As Trump prepares to take the oath of office Friday, his Day One executive actions and policy plans are a closely held secret, another prop in the Donald Trump show waiting to be unveiled with his trademark flourish and fanfare. And, his aides are playing down how much will be done during that first day, while also sending conflicting signals about whether the real work of governing will begin Friday, when Trump officially becomes president, or Monday, his first full workday in the White House."

POLITICO: Everything you need to know about Donald Trump’s inauguration — "Besides Trump, his family and the Obamas, several living ex-presidents will be in attendance. Jimmy Carter was the first to say he will attend, and so will George W. Bush. Former Vice President Dick Cheney also said he will be there. Both former President Bill Clinton and 2016 presidential election nominee Hillary Clinton are also slated to attend. A George H. W. Bush spokesman said he will not be there, citing health concerns. Prominent faith leaders like Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan and the Reverend Franklin Graham will also be there."