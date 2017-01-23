On Point’s 100 Day Spotlight Kickoff

We kick off On Point’s 100 Day Spotlight on the opening moves of the new Trump presidency. Every step, every angle as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives at his swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Guests

Kimberley Strassel, columnist and member of the editorial board at The Wall Street Journal. Author of “The Intimidation Game.” (@KimStrassel)

Howard Fineman, global editorial director for the Huffington Post. (@howardfineman)

Molly Ball, national political writer for the Atlantic. (@mollyesque)

From Tom’s Reading List

The Wall Street Journal: Chuck Schumer’s First Fail — "It’s a modern Washington principle that opposition parties get to claim at least one nomination scalp. George H.W. Bush lost defense nominee John Tower.Bill Clinton lost his first two choices for attorney general, Zoe Baird and Kimba Wood.George W. Bush lost Linda Chavez as Labor Secretary. Barack Obama lost Bill Richardson, Judd Gregg and Tom Daschle."

Huffington Post: Donald Trump’s Journey From Degenerate ‘Con Man’ To President -- "However it happened, the country will now have a president and commander in chief who, 11 years ago at age 59, boasted about walking into beauty pageant dressing rooms and ogling the undressed contestants because, as the pageant owner, he could. That same year, he bragged that his celebrity allowed him to grab women by the genitals. And Wednesday, just two days before taking office, Trump paid out $25 million to settle a fraud lawsuit filed by thousands of people who bought real estate seminars at his 'Trump University.'"

The Atlantic: Welcome to the Trump Presidency — "Will Republicans give Trump what he wants, even when it contradicts what they once professed to believe in? Will they have any choice? This is not just the question for members of the Republican National Committee—it is the question that will determine the course of Trump’s presidency in GOP-occupied Washington. (There are, of course, still Democrats, but their numbers are too few, and their strategy appears too muddled, to do much but stall at this point.)"