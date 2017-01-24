The Davos Man, Under Attack

Globalization in the Trump era: we check in on Davos and the globalizers under fire.

Inside view at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Michel Euler/AP)

Guests

Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator for the Financial Times. (@martinwolf_)

Ken Rogoff, professor of public policy and professor of economics at Harvard University. Former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. Author of "The Curse of Cash." (@krogoff)

Jeff Ferry, research director at the Coalition for a Prosperous America.

From Tom’s Reading List

The Wall Street Journal: Mulling the Economic Effect of Artificial Intelligence -- "The economic effect of growing automation on jobs was a big subject of debate at the yearly World Economic Forum, where executives from companies who are pursuing artificial intelligence, including IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Facebook Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc.,gathered, along with political and economic leaders."

Financial Times: Does Trump’s rise mark the end of Davos Man’s influence? — "Make no mistake: Mr Trump could bring down the temple of world trade. If he were to impose punitive (and unjustifiable) tariffs on Chinese imports, the EU is likely to follow suit in order to protect its producers from a surge of Chinese imports. China would then feel obliged to retaliate. The system of trade rules could collapse."

BuzzFeed News: Behind Closed Doors At Davos: “Make Elites Great Again” — "The scene at Davos this year was something verging on panic. Politicians and 'thought leaders' (a term used unironically at the elite gathering) grappled with the wave of populism sweeping the planet. The specter of Brexit and Trump hung over everything. European defense ministers, namely those from Germany and the Netherlands, gathered to openly discuss what it would mean to defend the continent without US support. Top Ukrainian officials pleaded not to be forgotten as Europe grapples with its own issues."