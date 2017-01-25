Deregulating The American Economy

In our 100 Day Spotlight: President Trump says he’ll cut regulation by 75 percent, maybe more. What would deregulation mean for the economy, for workers, for the environment?

President Donald Trump, left center, host breakfast with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Guests

Cary Coglianese, professor of law and political science at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Penn Program on Regulation.

Diane Katz, senior research fellow in regulatory policy at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank. (@dianeskatz)

From Tom’s Reading List

The Wall Street Journal: Donald Trump Focuses on Trade and Jobs -- "The President pledged to cut taxes and regulations that he said were blunting job growth and promised to impose a 'very major' border tax on companies that move some operations overseas, which would require legislation. At the meeting with labor leaders, Mr. Trump said he would negotiate bilateral trade deals, which he and his team say are easier to enforce, and he promised his administration would set strict restrictions on abiding by the terms."

Heritage Foundation: Red Tape on the Upswing — "This growth in regulation should set off alarm bells for policymakers of all political stripes. Reforms are needed to strengthen both prospective and retrospective regulatory reviews and increase the accountability of Congress and agencies in rulemaking."

NPR News: Trump Promises Tax Cuts, Less Red Tape — So Long As Businesses Stay In U.S. -- "The incoming administration has already ordered a freeze on new government regulations. Eventually, Trump said he'd like to eliminate about three-quarters of the existing rules. He argued that it's possible to do that while still safeguarding workers and the environment."