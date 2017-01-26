Sanctuary Cities, Immigration And The Wall

Sanctuary cities after President Trump’s moves on immigration and wall.

In this file photo, The Rev. Annie Steinberg-Behrman, right, provisional pastor with Metropolitan Community Church, holds a sign while listening to speakers at a meeting at City Hall in San Francisco by city leaders and community activists to reaffirm the city's commitment to being a sanctuary city. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Brian Bennett, reporter on national security and immigration for the Los Angeles Times. (@ByBrianBennett)

Avideh Moussavian, policy attorney at the National Immigration Law Center, where she is focused on sanctuary policies. Former board treasurer for Families for Freedom, an anti-deportation community organizing network. (@AvidehNILC)

Julie Myers, CEO of Guidepost Solutions. Former Assistant U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the George W. Bush Administration. (@MyersWood)

Los Angeles Times: Trump orders moves on border wall and 'sanctuary cities' and is considering a refugee ban — "President Trump directed federal workers Wednesday to start building a border wall and begin punishing so-called sanctuary cities and is considering dramatically limiting the flow of people from other countries, including a ban on Syrian refugees, in a flurry of steps that could fundamentally reshape how the U.S. deals with immigration, security and the war on terrorism.

Washington Post: Draft executive order would begin ‘extreme vetting’ of immigrants and visitors to the U.S. — "The Trump administration plans to start vetting would-be immigrants and visitors to the United States based partly on their opinions and ideology, and will immediately cease the resettlement of Syrian refugees in the United States, according to a draft executive order leaked Wednesday to civil rights advocates and obtained by the Washington Post."

POLITICO: Trump signs orders on border wall, immigration crackdown — "President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a sweeping set of immigration-related executive actions jumpstarting a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, cracking down on sanctuary cities, and directing significant resources toward swifter deportations for undocumented immigrants currently in the country."