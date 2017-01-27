Week In The News: Trump’s First Week, National Protests, Remembering Mary Tyler Moore

President Trump’s first week. From “alternative facts” to lots of executive orders. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Guests

Eliana Johnson, national political reporter for POLITICO. (@elianayjohnson)

Olivier Knox, chief Washington correspondent for Yahoo! News. (@OKnox)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From Tom’s Reading List

POLITICO: Trump's down to 3 in Supreme Court search — "President Donald Trump has narrowed his first Supreme Court nomination to three finalists, with 10th Circuit judge Neil Gorsuch and 3rd Circuit judge Thomas Hardiman emerging as front-runners while 11th Circuit Judge Bill Pryor remains in the running but is fading, according to people familiar with the search process."

Yahoo! News: Mexican president cancels meeting with Trump amid spat over border wall -- "Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said Thursday he has canceled an upcoming meeting with President Trump amid a spat over Peña Nieto’s refusal to pay for a planned wall along the U.S. southern border. Trump has long vowed that Mexico would pay for the construction project."

The Guardian: US could face human rights crisis after Trump's xenophobic immigration orders — "Donald Trump is now effectively at war with undocumented migrants inside the US and those who attempt to cross the southern border without paperwork. Advisers and analysts alike have long suggested that Trump ought to be taken 'seriously but not literally,' but Wednesday’s two executive orders on immigration show that he is living up to the blustering rhetoric of the 2016 election trail."