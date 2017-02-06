American Allies In A Time Of Trump

This broadcast is a part of the #OnPoint100 Day Spotlight.

The U.S. and its allies when Donald Trump promises to put America first. Provocative diplomacy and the new administration.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, as they walk with other EU leaders during an event at an EU summit in Valletta, Malta.(Rene Rossignaud/AP)

Guests

Steven Erlanger, London bureau chief for the New York Times. (@StevenErlanger)

Julie Smith, senior fellow and director of the strategy and statecraft program at the Center for a New American Security. Former Deputy National Security Advisor to former Vice President Joe Biden. (@Julie_C_Smith)

Karen Donfried, president of the German Marshall Fund of the Unite States. Former special assistant to former President Barack Obama.

Joe Collins, director of the Center for Complex Operations at the National Defense University. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Stability for former President George W. Bush.

From Tom’s Reading List

New York Times: For Leaders of U.S. Allies, Getting Close to Trump Can Sting — "A close relationship with any American president is regarded as crucial by allies and foes alike, but especially by intimates like Britain, Canada, Japan and Mexico. Yet like moths to the flame, the leaders of those nations are finding that they draw close at their peril."

POLITICO: We need to talk about NATO — "Trump and his team appear to have a complete lack of understanding of why we created NATO in the first place, what it has done to reform and adjust to the rapidly changing security environment, and what it is doing now to prepare for the future."

The Hill: 5 reasons ‘America First’ won’t work without our allies — "First, allies add to U.S. power. While often pictured as free riders, allies make critical contributions. Of the 15 top defense spenders in the world, all but China and Russia are allied or partnered with the United States. Dozens of allied nations fought with us in Iraq and Afghanistan. At the start of the Obama administration, our NATO allies and partners provided 44 percent of the coalition troops in Afghanistan. Today, they provide 48 percent of coalition forces aiding the Afghans. Over 67 allies and coalition partners are assisting us in the fight against ISIS."