President's International Travel Ban Blocked

A Federal appeals court stays Trump's travel ban. The President fires back. We're on it.

Ali Abdullah Alghazali, 13, from Yemen, center front, hugs his mother as his cousins looks on after he stepped out of an arrival entrance at John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York. (Alexander F. Yuan/AP)

Guests

Matt Zapotosky, reporter for the Washington Post, covering the Justice Department. (@mattzap)

Christina Rodriguez, professor of law the Yale Law School. Her research focuses on constitutional law and terry and immigration law and policy.

Jonathan Eastman, professor of law at the Chapman University School of Law. His research focuses on constitutional law, property and legal history.

From Tom's Reading List

Washington Post: 9th Circuit Court declines to quickly reinstate travel ban — "A federal appeals court on Sunday ruled that President Trump’s controversial immigration order will remain suspended for the time being, allowing those previously banned from coming to the United States at least another day to get here."

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Rips Judge on Travel-Ban Ruling -- "President Donald Trump ramped up his criticism Sunday of the federal judge who ruled against his executive order on immigration, saying the courts should be blamed if there is a terrorist attack."

POLITICO: Trump’s attack on federal judge could backfire — "President Donald Trump’s attack on a federal judge for putting the brakes on his sweeping travel ban could backfire, with some legal experts warning Trump’s harsh words could sway other rulings against him and Sen. Chuck Schumer predicting the outburst will firm Democratic resistance to his Supreme Court nominee."