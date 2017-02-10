Week In The News: Sessions And DeVos, Warren Silenced, Patriots Stunner

This broadcast is a part of the#OnPoint100 Day Spotlight.

Jeff Sessions, Betsy DeVos confirmed. Elizabeth Warren silenced. Trump’s travel ban and the 9th Circuit Court. Our weekly news round table goes behind the headlines.

Vice President Mike Pence swears in Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2016, as DeVos' husband Dick DeVos watches. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Guests

Margaret Brennan, foreign affairs and White House correspondent for CBS News. (@margbrennan)

Aaron Blake, political reporter for the Washington Post. (@AaronBlake)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From Tom’s Reading List

Washington Post: Can Democrats get used to all the losing that lies ahead? — "President Trump has promised so much winning that people will get tired of it. But for Democrats, the question is whether they can stomach the amount of losing they're in store for. Despite the party base digging in for fights on Cabinet nominations and Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court confirmation, they've come up empty. And it's looking more and more like the fight just may not be in Senate Democrats — or at least, not to the extent the base is looking for."

CBS News: Trump rips McCain for criticizing special ops mission — "President Trump hit longtime critic John McCain in a series of tweets early Thursday morning, following the Arizona senator’s comments about the recent 'failure' of a raid in Yemen, which killed a U.S. military service member and at least 30 others."

POLITICO: Kellyanne Conway under fire for promoting Ivanka's brand -- "Conway’s remark appears to violate the executive branch’s ban on staff endorsing products or companies. The regulation, from the Office of Government Ethics, also prohibits using public office for private gain of oneself or friends or relatives."