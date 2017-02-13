New Moves On American Wind Power

Big new offshore wind farms are opening up, with a lot of muscle. We’ll look at wind, oil and the future of energy in America.

Three wind turbines from the Deepwater Wind project off Block Island, R.I. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Guests

Daniel Cusick, reporter for Environment and Energy's ClimateWire, covering wind energy and energy markets. (@dcusickmpls)

Jeff Grybowski, CEO of Deepwater Wind. (@JGrybowski)

Mark Barteau, director of the University of Michigan's Energy Institute, where he is also a professor of advanced energy research.

Gretchen Bakke, professor of anthropology at McGill University. Author of "The Grid."

From Tom’s Reading List

E&E GreenWire: Wind expands to country's 4th-largest electricity source — "U.S. wind power developers installed nearly 6,500 megawatts of new generation capacity between October and December, marking the industry's second-largest quarterly growth and solidifying wind's position as the nation's No. 1 renewable energy resource, according to data released this morning by the American Wind Energy Association."

The Wall Street Journal: New York State’s First Offshore Wind Farm Gets Green Light — "The Long Island Power Authority completed an agreement Wednesday to build New York state’s first offshore wind farm 30 miles east of Montauk, N.Y., the latest effort by the industry to gain traction in the U.S. market."

RIPR: Deepwater Wind Secures Approval For Long Island Wind Farm — "Once operational in late 2022, the farm could provide energy to nearly 50,000 homes. Last November, Deepwater began full operation of the nation’s first offshore wind farm off of Block Island, Rhode Island."