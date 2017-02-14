Depression On The Rise For Teenage Girls

Depression is up among teenage girls. We’ll look at the latest research and how to help.

In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, a 19-year-old transgender teen, who declined to be identified because she feared for her life after receiving death threats earlier in the year at a halfway house, poses for a photo in Texas. (Eric Gay/AP)

Dr. Catherine Steiner-Adair, clinical psychologist who works with girls and adolescents. Author of "The Big Disconnect." (@csteineradair)

Dr. Anne Glowinski, child psychiatrist and professor of child psychiatry at the Washington University School of Medicine, where she is also the director of education and training in child and adolescent psychiatry.

NPR News: Depression Strikes Today's Teen Girls Especially Hard — "It's tough to be a teenager. Hormones kick in, peer pressures escalate and academic expectations loom large. Kids become more aware of their environment in the teen years — down the block and online. The whole mix of changes can increase stress, anxiety and the risk of depression among all teens, research has long shown."

Pediatrics: National Trends in the Prevalence and Treatment of Depression in Adolescents and Young Adults — "The prevalence of depression in adolescents and young adults has increased in recent years. In the context of little change in mental health treatments, trends in prevalence translate into a growing number of young people with untreated depression. The findings call for renewed efforts to expand service capacity to best meet the mental health care needs of this age group."

STAT: This study could unlock the mysteries of teen brain development — "Consider this: When parents take their child to a pediatrician, the child’s physical development can be plotted and compared to established norms, such as growth curves for height and weight. Just by stepping on a scale and having his or her height measured, much can be determined about how appropriately a child’s physical development is progressing and what health issues might need to be addressed."