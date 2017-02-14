Israel-U.S. Relations At A Reset

This program is part of the #OnPoint100 Day Spotlight.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is coming to visit President Trump. We’ll look at the agenda, from settlements to Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. (Gali Tibbon/AP)

Guests

Michael Wilner, Washington Bureau Chief and White House correspondent for the Jerusalem Post. (@mawilner)

Ambassador Dennis Ross, counselor and distinguished fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. (@AmbDennisRoss)

Aaron David Miller, vice president for new initiatives at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. Author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can’t Have (and Doesn’t Want) Another Great President." (@aarondmiller2)

Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street and executive director of JStreetPac. (@JeremyBenAmi)

From Tom's Reading List

The Jerusalem Post: Clock Ticking For Trump To Finalize Middle East Policy — "While Trump’s policy review began quietly before the inauguration, his aides were compelled to tease out their designs after consecutive settlement announcements began cramping their process. The administration has now outlined its overall goal: To navigate a policy that encourages genuine peace talks with the Palestinians while maintaining the image of ironclad US support for the Jewish state."

Foreign Policy: Here’s How Trump Can Make a Deal With Israel — "The Trump administration will no doubt discuss Israeli settlements, and the location of the U.S. embassy, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington in February. When the president meets with the prime minister privately, he would be wise to ask how important moving the embassy is to him and where it fits in his list of priorities."

POLITICO: Why Trump's Love Affair With Netanyahu Won't Last — "As Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu prepare to meet this week in Washington, it’s hard not to conclude that the U.S.-Israeli relationship has entered a new and happier era. The Israeli prime minister’s feuds with Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, were legendary—and by the end of Obama’s term, the two men were barely speaking. But amid the sounds of popping champagne corks and cheering in Washington and Jerusalem, listen carefully and you just might hear the distant rumblings of less happy times to come."