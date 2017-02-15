‘Losing My Religion’ With Gospel Star Kirk Franklin

Chance the Rapper, from left, Kirk Franklin, and Tamela Mann perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Guest

Kirk Franklin, 12-time Grammy-award winning Gospel musician. His most recent album is "Losing My Religion," which won a Grammy for Best Gospel album. (@kirkfranklin)

From Tom's Reading List

New Yorker: How Kirk Franklin Is Pushing The Boundaries of Gospel — "In Fort Worth, Franklin spoke of the constraints he feels as a gospel artist. 'If I’m writing and doing music celebrating the Creator, who is the most creative being in the world—I mean when you look at nature and when you look at all of the beautiful created things—why should I be limited in expressing myself? He’s creative, so why shouldn’t my music be creative, too? But everyone in my community, and especially the consumers, they don’t see it that way.'"

NPR Music: Gospel Star Kirk Franklin Wants To Help You Lose Your Religion — "My job on Earth, the reason why Kirk is created, is to make God famous. I just want God to be well-known. And I think it's created a dialogue — I think it's opened up conversation, and people have started to talk about what religion is to them."

EBONY: Kirk Franklin Walks the Path to 'Losing' His Religion — "That’s what Losing My Religion is all about, because I think that people don’t feel the love from Christians that they should. They don’t feel safe in the place of brokenness, in the place of grace or the place of need like they should. Get rid of this celebration of who’s the best rule keeper and, instead, help people. Get to the love of Christ."