Mike Flynn And National Security In Trump’s Administration

This program is part of the #OnPoint100 Day Spotlight.

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the east Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, for a joint news conference with President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Guests

David Ignatius, foreign affairs columnist at the Washington Post, focusing on national security. (@IgnatiusPost)

Kori Schake, research fellow at the Hoover Institution. Former Director on the National Security Council under George W Bush. (@KoriSchake)

Amb. William Burns, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and former Deputy Secretary of State.

From Tom's Reading List

Washington Post: Trump Is His Administration’s Own Worst Enemy On Foreign Policy — "If the first week of the Trump presidency showed us anything, it’s that he is more determined to overturn the established trade, economic and national-security order than even his critics feared. So far, there’s more Stephen K. Bannon and less Reince Priebus in this White House. The costs of Trump’s impulsive, thin-skinned behavior have also become clearer. He keeps proclaiming how well he’s doing, but his aides have seemingly worked nonstop to put out fires ignited by their boss."

Foreign Policy: Give Trump's National Security Team Some Time. They're Just Getting Started. — "Finding ways to match this president’s management will be no small feat. But there is good reason to believe that as Cabinet departments are staffed up and execution of policies begins, power will shift away from the White House. The start of most presidential administrations is chaotic because jobs are not yet filled and everybody’s newly working together."

POLITICO: Trump under fire for lax security practices — "Complaints over Trump’s security practices have piled up since the start of his presidency, with the furor peaking Saturday when Trump took a phone call about a North Korean missile test while sitting in full view of the guests at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida."