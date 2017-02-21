President Trump And A Worried Europe

With guest host Anthony Brooks.

America in Europe. The president’s envoys try to reassure Europe and NATO that we’re all still on the same team, and Europe wonders.

United States Vice President Mike Pence pauses before speaking during a media conference at the EU Council building in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. U.S. Vice President Pence is currently on a two-day visit to meet with EU and NATO officials. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)

Guests

Tom Nuttall, European politics columnist for The Economist. (@tom_nuttall)

Richard Armitage, president of Armitage International. Former Deputy U.S. Secretary of State under former President George W. Bush.

John Kornblum, former assistant U.S. Secretary of State for European affairs and former deputy U.S. ambassador to NATO.

From The Reading List

New York Times: Mike Pence Tells a Skeptical E.U. That It Has Trump’s Support – "Mr. Trump’s presidency has upended Washington, where his rambling and grievance-filled news conferences, chaotic decision-making and thin staffing levels have left much of the capital uncertain how to manage the earthquake he has wrought. The aftershocks swept across Europe, leaving those who depend on the United States for security and vital economic ties uncertain about where they stand, particularly in the face of a resurgent Russia."

POLITICO: Awkward first date in Munich – "But how much of the reality represented by the gray-haired, experienced, boring Americans who were here is the reality of the new Trump foreign policy? Or is it to be found in the potshots taken at the EU and the praise for Brexit, the criticism of Germany and frequent nice words for Russia, in the president’s Twitter feed? Is the new commander-in-chief at the White House '100 percent behind' NATO, as U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May claimed at their meeting last month? Or is the alliance 'obsolete' in Trump’s repeated phrase?"

Washington Post: Pence’s reassurance to Europe falls flat – "Pence’s comments on issues such as counterterrorism and the threat of Iran were met with only scattered applause, leaving the impression that his speech was better suited for a domestic American audience than a room of European officials more concerned about the Trump administration’s criticisms of Europe and NATO and the president’s plans to seek better relations with Russia."