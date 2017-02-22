President Trump Could Ramp Up Deportation

With guest host Anthony Brooks.

New guidelines from the Trump Administration give more power to U.S. officials to deport undocumented immigrants. The new, tough rules are causing alarm and fear in immigrant communities.

Thousands of people take part in the ``Free the People Immigration March,'' to protest actions taken by President Donald Trump and his administration, in Los Angeles. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

Guests

Alan Gomez, immigration and Latin America reporter for USA Today. (@alangomez)

Avideh Moussavian, policy attorney for the National Immigration Law Center. (@avidehnilc)

Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, a think tank that focuses on tougher enforcement of U.S. immigration law. (@MarkSKrikorian)

Steve Adler (D), Mayor of Austin, TX. (@mayoradler)

From The Reading List

USA Today: Homeland Security unveils sweeping plan to deport undocumented immigrants -- "The Department of Homeland Security issued a sweeping set of orders Tuesday that implement President Trump's plan to increase immigration enforcement, placing the vast majority of the nation's 11 million undocumented immigrants at risk of deportation."

NPR News: Homeland Security Outlines New Rules Tightening Enforcement Of Immigration Law — "Under the new rules, the department would greatly expand the number of immigrants who are prioritized for removal. This includes unauthorized immigrants who may have committed a crime but not been charged, and anyone an immigration officer deems a risk to public safety or national security. The policies also make it more difficult for migrants to claim asylum."

Center For Immigration Studies: Immigration Enforcement Big Bang — "Trump campaigned as an immigration hawk and seems determined to actually govern that way. There will be plenty more tests of his commitment to following through – defiant sanctuary cities, greedy employers, leftist lawfare warriors, oleaginous lobbyists. But the new administration's immigration kick-off is a resounding success."

