Week In The News: Deportation Orders, Mexico On Edge, Town Hall Turmoil

With guest host Ray Suarez.

New deportation guidelines. Fiery town hall meetings. Rollback of transgender policies. Testing U.S.-Mexico ties. Our weekly news round table goes behind the headlines.

A group numbering in the hundreds gather to protest the appearance of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky., and the policies of the Trump administration outside of the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce luncheonn Jeffersontown, Ky. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

Guests

Lisa Desjardins, political correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. (@LisaDNews)

Josh Dawsey, White House reporter for POLITICO. (@jdawsey1

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From The Reading List

POLITICO: Trump’s 'Apprentice'-style hiring is upending Washington — "Trump can plan to pick one person one minute and change his mind the next. He can think of a name and immediately tell advisers he wants that person for a particular job. There is no discernible rhyme or reason or formal vetting process to many of his hires, allies and aides say, with no formal questionnaires or protocols — and several Cabinet appointees’ confirmation struggles brought the downsides of such an approach into stark relief. He cares, above all, about appearance, loyalty and strength — a word he often uses."

PBS News Hour: How scrapping transgender bathroom guidelines impacts schools — "Federal guidelines advising schools to let transgender kids use the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity are being withdrawn by the Departments of Justice and Education. What will the Trump administration’s change mean for schools and students?"

New York Times: Rex Tillerson Arrives in Mexico Facing Twin Threats to Relations — "Nothing about the meetings this week is likely to be easy, for either side. Mr. Tillerson met with Mr. Trump in the Oval Office just before his departure, but there have been few signs that the secretary of state plays a pivotal role in setting the administration’s foreign policy agenda. He has largely been absent from important White House meetings with foreign leaders, has uttered few words in public since his confirmation and was not even allowed his choice of a top deputy."