The President’s Military Plans, At Home And Abroad

President Trump wants a $54 billion jump in military spending. We’ll look at that and the president’s plan to quote, “obliterate” ISIS.

President Donald Trump arrives for a meeting of the National Governors Association at the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Guests

Kevin Baron, executive editor of DefenseOne. (@DefenseBaron)

Paul Scharre, senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security’s defense strategies and assessments program, where he is also the director of the Future of Warfare Initiative. Former employee in the Office of the Secretary of Defense and U.S. Army veteran. (@paul_scharre)

Ben Wedeman, senior international correspondent for CNN, based in Rome. (@bencnn)

From Tom’s Reading List

DefenseOne: Trump to Congress: Give Pentagon $54B. I’ll Tell You Why Later — "The Trump administration will require $54 billion in cuts at non-national security federal agencies in its preliminary fiscal 2018 budget proposal, an Office of Management and Budget official said Monday. Nearly every domestic agency will shoulder a share of the reductions."

CNN: Almost 2,400 Iraqis flee Mosul in 24 hours -- "In just 24 hours almost 2,400 Iraqi civilians fled western Mosul, where government forces are battling the Islamic state for control, officials said Sunday. The Minister of Displacement and Migration, Jasem Mohammed al-Jaff, said field operational personnel received the displaced people fleeing the fighting from about noon Saturday to about noon Sunday."

The Wall Street Journal: Donald Trump to Propose $54 Billion Increase in Military Spending -- "The budget will call for a $54 billion increase in defense funding with offsetting funding cuts for nondefense agencies, officials said. Those cuts could be spread across nondefense agencies and are likely to hit foreign-aid funding, officials said, reflecting Mr. Trump’s call for U.S. allies to pick up a greater share in global peacekeeping efforts."