President Trump’s address to Congress. We’ll unpack the speech and look at Trump’s struggle to revamp American healthcare.

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/AP)

Guests

Paul Lisnek, political analyst at Chicago's WGN News and host of Politics Tonight on Chicago's CLTV. (@PaulLisnek)

John McCormack, senior writer at the Weekly Standard. (@mccormackjohn)

Michelle Goldberg, columnist for Slate. (@michelleinbklyn)

From Tom’s Reading List

POLITICO: Trump makes bold promises in speech to Congress -- "Coming on the 39th day of his presidency, Trump’s first address to Congress is an attempt to stabilize his administration and improve his standing with the public, which views Trump more unfavorably than any other president after only a month in office, and with the members of Congress who will largely determine the nature and scope of his eventual accomplishments."

The Weekly Standard: Ryan Doesn't Have to Worry About Trump and Entitlements Just Yet — "Trump has proposed to boost defense spending and offset it with spending cuts elsewhere in the government, in programs over which Congress has routine control. Ryan said Tuesday that Republicans ran on a promise last year to restore military strength, since it was their assessment the Armed Forces had been 'hollowed out'. But, at least at the outset of the new administration, the health of Medicaid and Medicare—where Obamacare isn't concerned, that is—seems to be off the table.

Slate: It's Bad --"Intellectual enervation is a luxury problem. Many in Trump’s America are facing material emergencies such as deportation or the loss of health insurance. A leaked draft of an executive order revealed on Friday would seek to use the National Guard to round up and detain undocumented immigrants, an idea that will spread terror even if it’s never implemented. Compared to this, Trump’s denial-of-service attacks on our attention are nothing. But they have still ruined the daily fabric of life in this country."