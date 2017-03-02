Anti-Semitic Threats And Sectarian Splits

Jewish cemeteries vandalized. Community centers threatened. The shooting in Kansas City. What’s going on?

Rabbi Joshua Bolton of the University of Pennsylvania's Hillel center surveys damaged headstones at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. (Jacqueline Larma/AP)

Guests

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League. (@JGreenblattADL)

Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Jane Eisner, editor in chief of the Forward, a Jewish national news organization. (@Jane_Eisner)

From Tom’s Reading List

The Wall Street Journal: New Wave of Anti-Semitic Threats Rattle U.S. — "Jewish organizations and schools in more than a dozen states were evacuated Monday after receiving threatening phone calls, marking the fifth wave of such incidents this year. Police investigated bomb threats against Jewish community centers in New York and New Jersey, all of which were deemed safe and reopened for business."

BuzzFeed: Federal Cyber Crime Officials Are Investigating Jewish Center Threats And If A "Troll" Is Involved -- "The FBI Cyber Crime Division is among the units focusing on the spate of bomb threats to Jewish centers and schools — and one line of inquiry for the bureau is whether a 'troll' is involved, a liaison between the Jewish community officials and the FBI who was briefed by federal agents told BuzzFeed News."

Forward: Was Donald Trump's Speech His Bar Mitzvah Moment? -- "Was Donald Trump’s February 28 address to a joint session of Congress the president’s bar mitzvah speech? It’s as if the wild, unruly kid decided to rise to the occasion in a deliberate attempt to offer a glimpse of what he could be."