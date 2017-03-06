U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff Talks Trump, Sessions And Russia

With guest host Jane Clayson.

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, joins us to talk Russia, allegations against Jeff Sessions and U.S. national security.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, meets with reporters to discuss the process for investigating whether or how Russia influenced the presidential election. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Guests

Greg Miller, national security reporter for the Washington Post. (@gregpmiller)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), U.S. Representative for California’s 28th District. Ranking member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee. (@repadamschiff)

From The Reading List

Washington Post: Sessions met with Russian envoy twice last year, encounters he later did not disclose -- "Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials said, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during Sessions’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general."

POLITICO: Rep. Schiff accuses Comey of withholding information on Russia probe — "The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday accused FBI Director James Comey of withholding crucial information about its probe into Russian interference in the election and raised the prospect of subpoenaing the agency."

New Yorker: Trump, Putin and the New Cold War -- "Remarkably, the Obama Administration learned of the hacking operation only in early summer—nine months after the F.B.I. first contacted the D.N.C. about the intrusion—and then was reluctant to act too strongly, for fear of being seen as partisan. Leaders of the Pentagon, the State Department, and the intelligence agencies met during the summer, but their focus was on how to safeguard state election commissions and electoral systems against a hack on Election Day."