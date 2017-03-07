closeDonate

'The Home That Was Our Country'

March 07, 2017
A gripping memoir of home and history in a crumbling Damascus. A story of Syria, before and after civil war.

In this picture taken Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, a general views shows buildings in Qasioun Mountain in Damascus, Syria. (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Guest

Alia Malek, journalist, author and civil rights lawyer. Her new book is "The Home That Was Our Country: A Memoir of Syria." @AliaMalek

From The Reading List

The New Yorker: For Syrian-Americans, The Travel Ban Feels Alarmingly Familiar — "It is not uncommon for Syrians to find out that, because of their speech, beliefs, or dissent, they are on government blacklists that might prevent them from entering—and leaving—Syria safely. Until now, hearing the same about the U.S. was a rare experience."

The New York Times: The Syria The World Forgot — "Sectarian strife is not where the Syrian uprising started, but it is where many players — President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Arab Persian Gulf states, Iran and some in the West — want it to go."

NPR: New Book Focuses On The 'Humanity Of Syria' Lost In The War — "You know, Syrians themselves are entertaining, are intelligent. They're the best people to tell their own story. And that's why, you know, I kind of invited the reader to come experience this as if they were a member of the building or a member of the household or a member of the neighborhood. That's the only way that I was going to be able to break through the sort of, like, stone-facedness with which I think a lot of us are looking at Syria these days."

Read An Excerpt Of "The Home That Was Our Country" by Alia Malek

This program aired on March 7, 2017.

