Trump's New Travel Ban: Global Response

What to expect with President Trump's new executive order on immigration and will it stand up in court? We're on it.

In this March 1, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Guests

Margaret Brennan, foreign affairs and White House correspondent for CBS News. @margbrennan

Yochi Dreazen, deputy managing editor and foreign editor at Vox. @yochidreazen

Roula Allouch, chairwoman of the National Board of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). @rallouch

James Woolsey, former CIA director from 1993 to 1995. Served as an adviser to President Trump during the campaign and during part of the transition period.

From The Reading List

"BBC: Trump Signs New Travel Ban Directive —"It's still an open question as to what, if anything, this order will do to prevent violent attacks on US soil, given that past high-profile incidents have not involved individuals from any of the six named countries."

The Washington Post: Revised executive order bans travelers from six Muslim-majority countries from getting new visas —"President Trump signed a new travel ban Monday that administration officials said they hope will end legal challenges over the matter by imposing a 90-day ban on the issuance of new visas for citizens of six majority-Muslim nations, authorities said."

Vox: President Trump's "travel ban 2.0" is the closest thing to admitting he's made a mistake —"President Trump is by nature loath to admit a mistake, but it’s hard not to read the changes to the executive order as an admission that the rollout of the original travel ban was a legal and political disaster. What his administration has replaced it with is a policy that’s still liable to disrupt the lives of thousands of aspiring immigrants and travelers from several countries — and tens of thousands of refugees whose resettlement in the US will delayed for months or longer — and sets the stage for an eventual, indefinite ban that could be broader still."