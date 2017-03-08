What The American Health Care Act Really Means

With guest host Jane Clayson.

House Republicans unveiled their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. But the devil’s in the details. We’ll dig in.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas listens at left as House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Guests

Noam Levey, national healthcare correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. (@NoamLevey)

Jonathan Cohn, senior national healthcare correspondent for The Huffington Post. Author of "Sick." (@CitizenCohn)

Paul Howard, senior fellow and director of health policy at the Manhattan Institute. Co-author, with Peter Huber of "Unlocking Precision Medicine." (@PaulHowardMI)

Karen Tumulty, national political correspondent for the Washington Post. (@ktumulty)

From The Reading List

Los Angeles Times: House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan that would sharply reduce coverage and cut federal role -- "House Republicans released a long-awaited Obamacare replacement Monday that would dismantle the healthcare law’s extensive system for expanding health insurance coverage to millions of Americans. The legislation, the first such bill that House Republican leaders have produced, would eliminate hundreds of billions of dollars of federal aid that has allowed states to expand their Medicaid programs to millions of previously uninsured poor people."

Huffington Post: House Republicans Unveil Bill To Repeal Obamacare -- "The bill represents a starkly different vision for the health care system than embodied by the Affordable Care Act. President Barack Obama’s 2010 law expanded health coverage to 20 million previously uninsured people and slashed the share of Americans without health insurance to an all-time low. The law targeted financial assistance to lower-income households and featured a slew of consumer protections, starting with an ironclad guarantee of coverage for people with pre-existing conditions."

Washington Post: McConnell says Senate will take up House’s Obamacare replacement measure — "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he will bring up the House’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act should it pass the lower chamber, a plan that is facing mounting trouble given rising concerns about the bills among both conservative and moderate Republicans."