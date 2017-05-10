President Trump Fires FBI Director Comey

FBI Director James Comey fired by President Trump. We'll have the latest.

The termination letter from President Donald Trump to FBI Director James Comey is photographed in Washington (Jon Elswick/AP)

Guests

From Tom's Reading List

New York Times: F.B.I. Director James Comey Is Fired by Trump — "President Trump on Tuesday fired the director of the F.B.I., James B. Comey, abruptly terminating the leader of a wide-ranging criminal investigation into whether Mr. Trump’s advisers colluded with the Russian government to steer the outcome of the 2016 presidential election."

ProPublica: James Comey’s Testimony on Huma Abedin Forwarding Emails Was Inaccurate — "On Tuesday, the FBI sent a letter to Congress correcting inaccurate congressional testimony by Director James Comey, six days after he mischaracterized what the FBI discovered on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. The bureau addressed the matter in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee from its congressional liaison, explaining that it was 'intended to supplement' Comey’s testimony, by providing 'the full context of what was reviewed and found on the laptop.'"

NPR News: 'Nothing Less Than Nixonian': Democrats React To Comey Firing -- For months, Democrats in Congress have criticized and questioned FBI Director James Comey about his handling of last year's investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server. Still, they've met President Trump's surprising Tuesday evening decision to fire Comey with near-universal outrage."