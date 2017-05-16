Sentencing Reform – And Reversal – In The Trump DOJ

With guest host Jane Clayson.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions orders tougher sentences for federal crimes. We’ll look at what they would look like.

President Donald Trump talks with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, gestures before speaking at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers' memorial service, Monday, May 15. 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Guests

Matt Zapotosky, reporter covering the Justice Department for the Washington Post's national security team. (@mattzap)

Bill Otis, adjunct professor of law at the George University Law School. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Todd Cox, director of policy at the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Former director of criminal justice policy at the Center for American Progress. (@toddacox)

From The Reading List

Washington Post: Sessions issues sweeping new criminal charging policy — "Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday that he has directed his federal prosecutors to pursue the most severe penalties possible, including mandatory minimum sentences, in his first step toward a return to the war on drugs of the 1980s and 1990s that resulted in long sentences for many minority defendants and packed U.S. prisons."

Vox: The Trump administration just took its first big step to escalate the war on drugs — "Sessions’s latest move gives some of the most powerful actors in the criminal justice field even more power to impose long drug sentences. Prosecutors have the discretion to decide what someone gets charged with — or if a defendant is charged at all. Some prosecutors, such as former Brooklyn District Attorney Kenneth Thompson, have used this power to refuse to charge certain low-level drug offenders. Sessions is now telling federal prosecutors that they should no longer do that, and that they should, as a general matter, charge defendants with the most stringent penalties possible."

The Atlantic: Jeff Sessions Reinvigorates the Drug War -- "Democratic and Republican officials alike took up the banner of criminal-justice reform over the past five years, hoping to reduce the nation’s unprecedented prison population and scale back the harshest punishments of the tough-on-crime era. Now Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a major step toward rolling back their efforts."