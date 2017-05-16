Support the news

President Trump's Classified Disclosure To Russian Officials

May 16, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, next to Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House in Washington. (AP/Russian Foreign Ministry)MoreCloseclosemore
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, next to Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House in Washington. (AP/Russian Foreign Ministry)

President Donald Trump shares highly classified intelligence with the Russian Foreign Minister and Ambassador to  the United States. We'll dig in.

Greg Jaffe, one of the Washington Post's reporters who broke this story on Monday, joins us from Washington to discuss the growing scandal.

 

This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

