President Trump's Classified Disclosure To Russian Officials
President Donald Trump shares highly classified intelligence with the Russian Foreign Minister and Ambassador to the United States. We'll dig in.
Greg Jaffe, one of the Washington Post's reporters who broke this story on Monday, joins us from Washington to discuss the growing scandal.
This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
