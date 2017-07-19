The Cost Of Steel Tariffs

The Trump administration is talking tough tariffs on steel. But what does it mean for American manufacturing and jobs?

An employee looks on from behind coils of steel at the ArcelorMittal Steel's hot dip galvanizing line in Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio Friday, Feb. 15, 2013. (Mark Duncan/AP)

Guests

Anna Swanson, reporter at the Washington Post, covering the economy and trade. (@AnaSwanson)

Chad Bown, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Author of a policy paper earlier this month titled, "Will Trump Invoke National Security to Start a Trade War?" (@ChadBown)

Leo Gerard, international president of the United Steelworkers, North America’s largest manufacturing union.

From Tom's Reading List

NBC News: Protecting the U.S. Steel Industry Could Come at Great Cost, Economists Warn — "Economists are steeling themselves for potential diplomatic and economic disruption if President Donald Trump makes good on his threats to impose barriers on steel imports to the United States. They warn of major ripple effects that these protectionist policies — whether they come in the form of tariffs, quotas or some combination of the two — would have, not just on America’s steel industry, but on the broader economy and trade infrastructure."

Washington Post: How Trump trade policy could complicate your ice cream sundae — "The products that you buy in the supermarket each week frequently take international trips on the way to your pantry. And the actions President Trump is considering on trade, including potentially restricting foreign steel imports, could do a lot to reroute these journeys."

PIIE: Will Trump Invoke National Security to Start a Trade War? — "New restrictions would likely damage the US economy and lead to possible retaliation against US exports by trading partners. More troubling, other countries may seek to impose their own barriers under the banner of defending national security. New trade restrictions would hit Canada, Mexico, Germany, South Korea, and Japan more than China, which the Trump team has singled out for criticism on steel exports."

Key Facts About Steel In The U.S.

The U.S. is the world’s largest steel importer, with 30.1 million metric tons in 2016.

The U.S. has seen 104 percent steel import growth since 2009.

Top three import sources for the U.S. are Canada, Brazil and South Korea.

The U.S. imports steel from over 110 countries and territories.

The largest steel producers in the U.S. are Nucor, U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal USA

Between 2009 and 2016, U.S. crude steel production grew by 32 percent, while apparent consumption increased by 53 percent.

U.S. Imports Of Steel Mill Products In 2016