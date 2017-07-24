Mueller's Following The Money On Trump And Russia

Robert Mueller’s investigation is looking into Trump finances and Russia. So will we.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Guests

Greg Farrell, reporter at Bloomberg News. (@gregfarrel)

Carol Leonnig, reporter at the Washington Post. (@CarolLeonnig)

Richard Painter, professor of corporate law at the University of Minnesota. Former chief White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2007. (@RWPUSA)

From Tom's Reading List

Bloomberg: Mueller Expands Probe to Trump Business Transactions — "FBI investigators and others are looking at Russian purchases of apartments in Trump buildings, Trump’s involvement in a controversial SoHo development in New York with Russian associates, the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow and Trump’s sale of a Florida mansion to a Russian oligarch in 2008, the person said."

Washington Post: Trump team seeks to control, block Mueller’s Russia investigation — "Some of President Trump’s lawyers are exploring ways to limit or undercut special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation, building a case against what they allege are his conflicts of interest and discussing the president’s authority to grant pardons, according to people familiar with the effort."

Wall Street Journal: Attorney Says Trump Legal Team Not Working to Discredit Russia Probe — "An attorney for President Donald Trump praised the work of prosecutors involved in the Russia investigation and disputed the notion that the White House or Mr. Trump’s legal team was working to discredit or short-circuit the special counsel probe."