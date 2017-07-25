Migrants Die In A Tractor-Trailer

The human smuggling tragedy in the Walmart parking lot. We’ll look at illegal border crossing now. And the latest on the wall.

San Antonio police officers investigate the scene where eight people were found dead in a tractor-trailer loaded with at least 30 others outside a Walmart store in stifling summer heat in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in San Antonio. (Eric Gay/AP)

Guests

Guillermo Contreras, senior reporter at the San Antonio Express-News. (@gmaninfedland)

From Tom's Reading List

San Antonio Express-News: San Antonio death toll in 'horrific' human trafficking reaches 10 — "A 10th person has been confirmed dead after immigrants were trapped inside a tractor-trailer at a Walmart parking lot, officials confirmed Monday morning. Several people are still in critical condition at local hospitals."

CNN: Driver due in court after deaths of 10 migrants from sweltering truck — "The inhumane conditions from a boiling-hot tractor trailer have killed a 10th person in San Antonio — making it one of the deadliest human smuggling cases in recent history. Eight undocumented immigrants were found dead inside the truck, which was stopped at a San Antonio Walmart, early Sunday morning. Since then, two people who were hospitalized have died, officials said."

Washington Post: Trump’s wall: The inside story of how the president crafts immigration policy — "The president began promoting the idea, aides explained, after a business acquaintance pitched it in one of the many conversations he has with friends — yet another example of how Trump often outsources his policy process, including an eagerness to entertain creative, even pie-in-the-sky notions."