Health Care Bill Advances

Vice President Mike Pence breaks a tie in the Senate vote to proceed with debate on a health care bill. We'll talk about what's next.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, approaches the podium to talk to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, after Vice President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 tie to start debating Republican legislation to tear down much of the Obama health care law. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Guests

Noam Levey, national health care reporter for the Los Angeles Times. (@NoamLevey)

Lisa Desjardins, correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. (@LisaDNews)