Health Care Bill Advances
Vice President Mike Pence breaks a tie in the Senate vote to proceed with debate on a health care bill. We'll talk about what's next.
Noam Levey, national health care reporter for the Los Angeles Times. (@NoamLevey)
Lisa Desjardins, correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. (@LisaDNews)
Los Angeles Times: With Pence breaking a tie, Senate votes to begin debate on Obamacare repeal bill — "Republicans narrowly advanced their campaign to roll back the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, as the Senate voted by a slim margin to begin debating legislation to repeal and potentially replace large sections of the 2010 law signed by President Obama. But the partisan 51-50 vote — with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a tie — does not assure success of the GOP’s seven-year quest to dismantle the sweeping law, often called Obamacare."
POLITICO: Republicans vote to move ahead on Obamacare repeal — "Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), recently diagnosed with brain cancer, entered the chamber to a standing ovation and cast the 50th Republican vote. GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska broke ranks to oppose the measure, forcing Vice President Mike Pence to break a 50-50 tie."
