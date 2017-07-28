Week In The News: Health Care Revival, White House Chaos, Russia Investigation

The senate gets back to health care. Trump’s Transgender ban. Jeff Sessions drama. Jared Kushner says he didn’t collude. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Guests

Nancy Cordes, congressional correspondent for CBS News. (@nancycordes)

Josh Gerstein, senior White House reporter for POLITICO. (@joshgerstein)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From Tom's Reading List

New York Times: Senate Health Care Vote: Narrow Repeal Measure Takes Shape — "Senate Republicans, unable to reach consensus on broad legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, are looking instead at chipping away at it. Senator David Perdue, Republican of Georgia, said the main items under discussion for the so-called Skinny Repeal include repealing the mandates that most individuals have health insurance and large employers cover their employees. They are also likely to press for the repeal of a tax on medical devices and some other levies imposed by the Affordable Care Act."

CBS News: Did a spending debate spark transgender military ban? -- "President Trump's decision to ban transgender service members appeared to come in response to a spending debate that had been taking place on Capitol Hill. Leadership sources tell CBS News that during a debate on military spending, House Republicans asked the White House to support an amendment put forth by Missouri Republican Vicky Hartzler. Nancy Cordes reports."

POLITICO: Senators alarmed by Russian influence on U.S. politics — "Senators of both parties expressed alarm Wednesday that Russia and other countries are working to influence the U.S. political process — and said that the Justice Department is doing far too little in response. Their comments came at a long-awaited Senate hearing on foreign influence on U.S. politics, which was earlier set to feature Donald Trump Jr. and Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. The top Trump campaign figures cut deals with the Senate Judiciary Committee to give their testimony behind the scenes, draining much of the drama from the hearing.