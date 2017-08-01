Scaramucci Is Out As White House Comms Chief

President Trump removed outspoken White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci after just 10 days in the West Wing.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks during a interview with CNN at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, 25, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Guest

Molly Ball, staff writer at The Atlantic, covering U.S. politics. (@mollyesque)

From Tom's Reading List

The Atlantic: The Spectacular Self-Destruction of Anthony Scaramucci -- "Anthony Scaramucci’s reign as White House communications director—a reign of terror and vulgarity, marked by two outlandish interviews and the departures of two top West Wing officials—has ended, just 10 days after it began."

New York Times: Trump Removes Anthony Scaramucci From Communications Director Role — "President Trump on Monday removed Anthony Scaramucci from his position as communications director, the White House announced, ousting him just days after Mr. Scaramucci unloaded a crude verbal tirade against other senior members of the president’s senior staff."