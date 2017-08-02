An Uncertain Future For Venezuela

Wider crackdowns and opposition leaders seized from their homes. What’s next for Venezuela?

Anti-government demonstrators attend a vigil in honor of those who have been killed during clashes between security forces and demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, July 31, 2017. (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Guests

Anatoly Kurmanaev, reporter at the Wall Street Journal in Caracas. (@AKurmanaev)

Jennifer McCoy, professor of Latin American politics at Georgia State University. (@jlynnmccoy)

From Tom's Reading List

Wall Street Journal: Venezuela’s Opposition Leaders Dragged From Homes — "Dozens of intelligence officers dragged out two opposition leaders from homes in the middle of the night, a day after President Nicolás Maduro vowed to jail opponents after winning a disputed vote. Videos posted by family members showed officers armed with automatic weapons taking Leopoldo Lopez, the country’s most popular politician, and Antonio Ledezma, the elected mayor of Caracas, and shoving them into patrol cars. Mr. Lopez and Mr. Ledezma’s political parties said they don’t know where the politicians were taken."

The Guardian: Venezuela opposition has few options to combat Nicolás Maduro's power grab — "Nicolás Maduro’s plan to rewrite Venezuela’s constitution has been widely condemned as an attempt to exclude the country’s opposition from the legislative process, but options for his domestic and international critics are limited, unpalatable and likely to cause turbulence on international oil markets while worsening conditions for an already suffering population."

Reuters: U.S. sanctions on Venezuela a double-edged sword — "Members of the new legislative super-body elected on Sunday will have the authority to rewrite the constitution and to override the opposition-controlled National Assembly, strengthening the Socialist president’s grip on power. The administration of President Donald Trump, which last week imposed sanctions on 13 of Maduro’s closest allies, has threatened to respond by targeting the South American country’s oil sector with new restrictions."