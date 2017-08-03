Trump Supports Plan To Cut Legal Immigration

We're talking about Trump's immigration plans. How the president's immigration revamp would remake America.

President Donald Trump, flanked by Sen. Tom Cotton, R- Ark., left, and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks in the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, during the unveiling of legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Guests

Alan Gomez, immigration reporter at USA Today. (@alangomez)

From Tom's Reading List

USA Today: Sweeping Trump plan to upend and slash legal immigration draws rebukes — "In a mere three-minute speech at the White House, President Trump proposed Wednesday a sweeping new U.S. immigration system that would overturn the rules for becoming an American citizen and cut in half the number allowed in. His comments marked a radical break from decades of bipartisan consensus on legal immigration, and the reaction was swift and severe, drawing rebukes from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, who called it a non-starter. Some worried about the impact on their state economies, and others about the nation's tradition as a refuge for immigrants."