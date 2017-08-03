Where The Booming Stock Market Goes From Here

The stock market is booming. What’s it mean to the economy if it keeps soaring? What’s it mean if it crashes?

Trader Peter Tuchman, center, wears a "Dow 22,000" hat as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. (Richard Drew/AP)

Guests

Steve Liesman, senior economics reporter for CNBC. (@steveliesman)

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. (@ProfessorSiegel)

From Tom's Reading List

Wall Street Journal: Dow Tops 22000, Boosted by Apple — "A surge in Apple shares sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average past 22000 for the first time, but declines in other large U.S. technology companies pressured major indexes. The tug of war meant the milestone remained elusive: the index hopped above and below the mark multiple times during the session."

CNBC: Economists say Trump might be boosting economic growth but overstates his role — "While most economists say President Donald Trump may be overstating his responsibility for recent better growth and jobs numbers, they say his policies may have had a limited positive influence in some areas. At the same time, they warn, there are ways the president might also be a drag on growth."

CNN Money: What big fat bubble? Trump cheers as Dow hits 22,000 — "Almost exactly a year ago, Donald Trump dismissed the stock market's rise under President Barack Obama as a 'big bubble.' Now President Trump is cheering as the Dow reaches 22,000 for the first time. A surge in Apple stock carried the Dow past the milestone Wednesday right after the opening bell."