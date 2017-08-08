High Tensions Over Legal Marijuana

Reefer madness. Pot’s legal in 29 states but not at the Federal level and Jeff Sessions wants to declare war. Who wins?

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Columbus Police Academy Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP)

Guests

Alicia Wallace, reporter at the Denver Post’s The Cannabist, covering national marijuana policy and business. (@aliciawallace)

Kevin Sabet, co-founder of Smart Approaches to Marijuana. Director of the Drug Policy Institute and assistant professor at the University of Florida College of Medicine. (@KevinSabet)

W. David Bradford, professor of public policy at the University of Georgia, focusing on substance use.

Bob Ferguson, attorney general in Washington state, one of the first two states (along with Colorado) to pass laws taxing and regulating marijuana, making marijuana legal for adults 21 and older. (@AGOWA)

From Tom's Reading List

The Cannabist: Sessions raises "serious questions" about Colorado’s marijuana management in letter to gov — "In his letter to Hickenlooper, Sessions cited data from a September 2016 report by the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), a federally funded agency operated by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. The report on the impact of marijuana legalization in Colorado claimed increases in highway patrol seizures, youth use, traffic deaths and emergency department visits since the state legalized adult-use sales of cannabis in 2014."

Washington Post: Why Jeff Sessions is going to lose his war against cannabis — "Attorney General Jeff Sessions will soon receive a report he has been waiting for. The document, from the President’s Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety, is expected to clarify the federal government’s position on marijuana — and the conflicts that exist between state and federal laws. It clear what Sessions wants to do: Over the past month, he has asked Congress for permission to prosecute medical cannabis suppliers who are acting in accordance with their state’s laws, reauthorized civil asset forfeiture (a highly controversial practice used in drug cases), and announced his desire to start a new 'war on drugs.'"

Boston Globe: Pot is legal in Vegas — but tourists have nowhere to smoke — "In this desert oasis, visitors meander down the Strip, gulping booze from novelty jugs. Hucksters press escort ads into the hands of passersby. You can bet on the Raiders or roulette. But when it comes to marijuana, it turns out Sin City is something of a scold. Retail pot sales have been legal since July 1, but there’s just about nowhere for tourists to consume it without breaking the rules."