Digging Up A New Dinosaur

Move over T-Rex, there’s a new heavyweight champion of dinosaurs. Say hello to Patagotitan.

A replica of a 122-foot-long dinosaur is displayed at the American Museum of Natural History in New York in 2016. A study proclaims a newly named species the heavyweight champion of all dinosaurs. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Guests

Traci Watson, science contributor for USA Today.

Diego Pol, Argentinian co-author of a new study that confirms Patagotitan mayorum is the largest dinosaur – and land animal – ever discovered. Paleontologist at Argentina’s Egidio Feruglio Museum of Paleontology. (@poldiego)

Jeff Wilson, associate curator at the Museum of Paleontology at the University of Michigan. Professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Michigan. (@diapophysis)

Catharine Conley, planetary protection officer at NASA for 11 years. (NASA is now reviewing new applicants for the position.)

From Tom's Reading List

National Geographic: New Dinosaur Species Was Largest Animal Ever to Walk the Earth — "A newly named species of sauropod is not only the largest known dinosaur, it now also holds the record as the largest animal that has ever walked on land. That's the conclusion of the first scientific description of an especially large titanosaur, which lumbered across what is now Argentina during the Cretaceous."

USA Today: Dinosaur that weighed the same as a Boeing 737 is biggest ever found — "It’s official: an Argentine dinosaur as heavy as a Boeing 737 is the biggest ever discovered. The behemoth weighed more than 65 tons and perhaps as many as 77, a new study says. That makes the animal not just the biggest known dinosaur but also the biggest known land animal ever. Only a few whale species are heftier — and this dinosaur’s bones show it was still growing."

Smithsonian: Did Scientists Just Unveil the Biggest Dinosaur of All Time? — "Dinosaurs are superlative animals in every sense of the word. Their ranks include some of the strangest and fiercest creatures ever to have evolved, not to mention the largest to have walked the Earth. Now paleontologists have announced a species proposed to be most massive dinosaur ever discovered: an enormous herbivore estimated at over 120 feet long and weighing over 70 tons—or longer than a blue whale and heavier than a dozen African elephants."