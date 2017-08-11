Week In The News: North Korea, Climate Change Report, Manafort Raid

North Korea “fire and fury.” The FBI has raided Manafort’s home. A tough climate report. Mike Pence and the presidency. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.

President Donald Trump talks about North Korea during a briefing on the opioid crisis, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Guests

Cecilia Vega, senior White House correspondent for ABC News. (@CeciliaVega)

Yochi Dreazen, deputy managing editor and foreign editor for Vox. (@yochidreazen)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From Toms' Reading List

CNN: Your questions about North Korea answered -- "North Korea has been rapidly improving its missile program and in July tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) with what analyses showed to be the range to hit the mainland United States. North Korea also possesses nuclear warheads. While we don't know if they can successfully mount a nuclear warheads on one of their ICBMs now, they are certainly closing in on that goal. U.S. President Donald Trump has said this would be an unacceptable situation for US security. The US has responded to North Korean missile tests and threats by putting on military shows of force of its own, including flying B-1 bombers over the Korean Peninsula."

New York Times: Scientists Fear Trump Will Dismiss Blunt Climate Report — "The draft report by scientists from 13 federal agencies concludes that Americans are feeling the effects of climate change right now. It directly contradicts claims by President Trump and members of his cabinet who say that the human contribution to climate change is uncertain, and that the ability to predict the effects is limited."

POLITICO: FBI raid on Manafort's home shows Russia probe ramping up — "FBI agents raided the residence of former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last month, and he also has turned over hundreds of pages of documents to congressional investigators, as probes ramp up into the president’s campaign and Russia's role in the 2016 election."