Trump Versus The GOP

Republicans and the president on Charlottesville, on their bigger agenda. Can this political marriage be saved?

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, N.J., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Guests

Eliana Johnson, national political reporter for POLITICO. (@elianayjohnson)

Charlie Sykes, former host of the talk radio show "Middays with Charlie Sykes." Author of the forthcoming, "How The Right Lost Its Mind." (@SykesCharlie)

Rick Perlstein, historian and author of, "The Invisible Bridge: The Fall of Nixon and the Rise of Reagan," "Before the Storm: Barry Goldwater and the Unmasking of the American Consciousness," and "Nixonland: The Rise of a President and the Fracturing of America." (@rickperlstein)

From Tom's Reading List

Washington Post: Trump’s baffling attacks on McConnell could be costly to the president — "The world has gotten another clear-eyed look at President Trump as he continues to rattle cages during his working vacation at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J. He has displayed one gear, one speed — attack and attack again. When he is unhappy, it shows. This week his ire has been focused on two individuals — one an obvious adversary and the other, inexplicably, a presumed ally. The adversary is North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. The ally is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)."

POLITICO: Mike Pence’s real power move — "On the campaign trail and for much of his time in the White House, Pence has gone out of his way to be a loyal lieutenant — serving as the first line of defense for the president on a range of crises, often at the expense of his own credibility, and keeping his head down during internal policy battles. He stayed quiet even on issues close to his heart, like the executive order on religious liberty that Trump signed in May, according to a senior White House aide."

New York Times: I Thought I Understood the American Right. Trump Proved Me Wrong. — "The professional guardians of America’s past, in short, had made a mistake. We advanced a narrative of the American right that was far too constricted to anticipate the rise of a man like Trump. Historians, of course, are not called upon to be seers. Our professional canons warn us against presentism — we are supposed to weigh the evidence of the past on its own terms — but at the same time, the questions we ask are conditioned by the present. That is, ultimately, what we are called upon to explain. Which poses a question: If Donald Trump is the latest chapter of conservatism’s story, might historians have been telling that story wrong?"