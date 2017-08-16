On Point
On Point Extra: The Digital Disruption Of News And Media
How do we present and disseminate news to ever-changing consumers, hungry for fast and smart information in the digital age?
Tom Ashbrook hosts a panel of journalists turned technologists — The Washington Post's director of strategic initiatives Jeremy Gilbert, Vox.com director of programming Allison Rockey, and Gannett SVP & chief transformation officer Maribel Perez Wadsworth — to discuss how to present and disseminate news to a digital audience.
