Mayors Brace For Nationalist Rallies

Across the country, cities are preparing for more demonstrations. Can they avoid becoming 'the next Charlottesville?'
Guest
Janell Ross, political reporter for the Washington Post. (@JanellRoss)
From Tom's Reading List
Washington Post: Mayors taking swift action to avoid becoming the next Charlottesville — "City officials across the country are nervously trying to figure out how to avoid becoming the next Charlottesville as alt-right leaders and white nationalist groups vow to stage more rallies in coming days. A group claiming it is advocating free speech has planned a rally for Saturday on the historic Boston Common, with a group advocating racial justice planning its own gathering in opposition. Boston officials said they have laid down strict conditions, including no sticks, weapons or backpacks."
Boston Globe: ‘Free speech’ rally in Boston gets its permit — with stiff restrictions — "No bats. No sticks. No backpacks. Those are on the list of 'zero tolerance' rules that Commissioner William B. Evans and Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday issued to organizers of a controversial 'free speech rally' scheduled to be held on Boston Common on Saturday. The Boston Free Speech Coalition, which also goes by the name New Free Speech Movement, received a permit for 100 people, but it has major restrictions. 'No weapons, no backpacks, no sticks,' Walsh explained. 'We are going to have a zero-tolerance policy. If anyone gets out of control — at all — it will be shut down.'
This segment aired on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
