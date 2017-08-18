The Magic And Mythology Of The Solar Eclipse

Eclipse mania sweeps the nation. We’ll dig into the science, the history, the culture, and the folklore of the astronomical phenomenon.

This March 9, 2016 file photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. (AP Photo)

Guests

Frank Close, professor of physics at Oxford University. Author of, "Eclipse: Journeys to the Dark Side of the Moon." (@closefrank)

John Dvorak, author of, "Mask of the Sun: The Science, History, and Forgotten Lore of Eclipses."

Brooke Jung, solar eclipse marketing and events consultant (aka “eclipse coordinator”) for Hopkinsville, Kentucky, which is along the path of the eclipse. (@BrookEclipse)

From Tom's Reading List

Los Angeles Times: Tracking the 'eye of God' — a total solar eclipse comes to North America — "What is the most beautiful natural phenomenon you have ever seen? A brilliant rainbow set against a distant storm, the shimmering aurora in an Arctic night, or a blood-red sky just after sunset, perhaps? Here’s what puts all those in the shade: the diamond-ring effect that heralds a total solar eclipse, an explosion of light on the edge of the moon’s inky circle, as it blots out the sun."

The Spectator: Darkness visible – the wondrous power of eclipses — "If a simple alignment of astronomical bodies can move a 21st-century scientist to tears it’s perhaps not surprising that eclipses of the sun and moon have haunted the human imagination since our species first looked up at the sky. John Dvorak’s Mask of the Sun charts the history of this obsession through dozens of stories and anecdotes that illustrate how deeply embedded eclipse lore is in cultures across the world."

Wall Street Journal: Dark, Cameras, Action: Scientists and Amateurs Prepare for Solar Eclipse — "The total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 will fall across 14 states, each of which will experience more than two minutes of daytime darkness. Those in the U.S. outside the 70-mile-wide zone that stretches from Oregon to South Carolina will see at least a partial eclipse. Although an eclipse lasts mere minutes, the event offers scientists a rare opportunity to study the sun and its properties, including the corona, the wispy fringe of outer atmosphere normally obscured by the star’s blinding brightness."