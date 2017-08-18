Week In The News: Charlottesville Aftermath, Trump Talk, North Korea Simmers

White nationalist violence in Charlottesville. President Trump blames “both sides.” CEOs defect. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.

Jason Charter, left, of Washington, stands at a memorial, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va., at the site where Heather Heyer was killed during a white nationalist rally. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Guests

Yamiche Alcindor, national reporter for the New York Times, covering politics and social justice issues. (@Yamiche)

Margaret Brennan, White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News. (@margbrennan)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From Tom's Reading List

New York Times: Trump ‘Sad’ Over Removal of ‘Our Beautiful Statues’ — "Under fire for defending racist activist groups, President Trump said on Twitter on Thursday that he was 'sad' to see United States’ history torn apart by the removal of 'our beautiful statues and monuments,' echoing a popular refrain of white supremacist groups that oppose the removal of Confederate monuments."

CBS News: Trump says that he's disbanding manufacturing council — "President Trump said Wednesday afternoon that he was disbanding his manufacturing council after a number of its members resigned in the wake of the president's handling of the terror attack and violence in Charlottesville last weekend. Mr. Trump made the announcement on Twitter and said that he was also disbanding the Strategy and Policy Forum, another business advisory group. A statement from the Forum said that decision to disband it was made jointly by the group and the president."

NBC News: South Korea’s Moon Confident There’ll Be No War With North — "Over the last ten days, Pyongyang has threatened to fire missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam, and Trump promised to visit 'fire' and 'fury' on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S., before warning his military was 'locked and loaded' and ready for battle. This has cooled slightly in recent days, with suggestions from North Korea that dictator Kim Jong Un would monitor the actions of the U.S. before launching toward Guam. This led Trump to tweet Wednesday that Kim had 'made a very wise and well reasoned decision.'"