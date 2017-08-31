On Point
Support the news
Will Congress Buy The President's Tax Plan?
The president’s pushing a big tax overhaul – says he wants to “un-rig” the American economy. We’ll ask what he has in mind.
Guests
Ben White, Politico’s Chief Economic Correspondent and the author of the Morning Money Column. (@morningmoneyben)
Leonard Burman, Co-founder of the Tax Policy Center, a joint project of the Urban Institute and the Brookings Institution. Co-author of Taxes in America, What Everyone Needs to Know. (@lenburman)
Stephen Moore, Economist at the Heritage Foundation. Founder of the Club for Growth, a conservative PAC. (@StephenMoore)
From Tom's Reading List
Politico: Trump's Broad Strokes On Tax Reform Leave Heavy Lift For Congress — "Republicans still have to figure out how to pass a budget this fall, a process that will play a big role in deciding how generous a tax plan they can write. They also have to decide whether tax changes should be permanent or temporary, or a mix of the two, and whether their plan should be a net tax cut that would add to the deficit."
Tax Policy Center: The Implications of What We Know and Don’t Know about President Trump’s Tax Plan — "Using traditional budget scoring, TPC finds that the tax cuts outlined by the White House in April would reduce federal revenue by $7.8 trillion over the next decade. Including possible tax increases in the analysis lowers the revenue loss to $3.5 trillion. Under either case, the administration’s proposed tax changes would provide the bulk of the benefits to the highest-income households."
The Hill: The Key To Passing Tax Reform: Keep It simple, Stupid — "First, cut tax rates for large and small businesses to 15 percent to make America competitive and create jobs. Second, repatriate $2.5 trillion of money held by American companies back to the United States at a 10 percent tax rate. Third, double the standard deduction for every family and individual tax filer. And that's it. Hard stop."
This program airs on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
More from On Point
Support the news