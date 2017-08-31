Will Congress Buy The President's Tax Plan?

The president’s pushing a big tax overhaul – says he wants to “un-rig” the American economy. We’ll ask what he has in mind.

President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 in Springfield, Mo. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Guests

Ben White, Politico’s Chief Economic Correspondent and the author of the Morning Money Column. (@morningmoneyben)

Leonard Burman, Co-founder of the Tax Policy Center, a joint project of the Urban Institute and the Brookings Institution. Co-author of Taxes in America, What Everyone Needs to Know. (@lenburman)

Stephen Moore, Economist at the Heritage Foundation. Founder of the Club for Growth, a conservative PAC. (@StephenMoore)

From Tom's Reading List

Politico: Trump's Broad Strokes On Tax Reform Leave Heavy Lift For Congress — "Republicans still have to figure out how to pass a budget this fall, a process that will play a big role in deciding how generous a tax plan they can write. They also have to decide whether tax changes should be permanent or temporary, or a mix of the two, and whether their plan should be a net tax cut that would add to the deficit."

Tax Policy Center: The Implications of What We Know and Don’t Know about President Trump’s Tax Plan — "Using traditional budget scoring, TPC finds that the tax cuts outlined by the White House in April would reduce federal revenue by $7.8 trillion over the next decade. Including possible tax increases in the analysis lowers the revenue loss to $3.5 trillion. Under either case, the administration’s proposed tax changes would provide the bulk of the benefits to the highest-income households."

The Hill: The Key To Passing Tax Reform: Keep It simple, Stupid — "First, cut tax rates for large and small businesses to 15 percent to make America competitive and create jobs. Second, repatriate $2.5 trillion of money held by American companies back to the United States at a 10 percent tax rate. Third, double the standard deduction for every family and individual tax filer. And that's it. Hard stop."