Political Showdown In The Show-Me State

From Senator Claire McCaskill to Former Senator John Danforth, we look at the hotbed of political tension in Missouri.

US. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., talks with Missouri Attorney General and likely Republican challenger Josh Hawley during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Guest

Jo Mannies, Politics reporter for St. Louis Public Radio. (@jmannies)

From Tom's Reading List

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Trump Announces Missouri Visit Just As Former Sen. John Danforth Denounces Him — "Some of the top Republicans in the state are planning to attend Trump’s appearance in Springfield, Mo., next week, notwithstanding former Sen. John C. Danforth’s scathing opinion piece in the Washington Post on Friday calling Trump “the most divisive president in our history.” 'To my fellow Republicans: We cannot allow Donald Trump to redefine the Republican Party,' wrote Danforth, who left the Senate two decades ago but remains a major voice in the Missouri GOP. 'Our country needs a responsibly conservative party. But our party has been corrupted by this hateful man, and it is now in peril.'"

Politico: Why Claire McCaskill Is Holding Her Fire — "McCaskill knows what’s coming, and she has chosen not to fire back, even at a president who is as hot a target for her party as Trump. That’s because McCaskill knows the futility of trying to persuade staunchly conservative voters, like the ones at her Branson town hall, who come from a county that Trump won with 77 percent of the vote. In her two elections, including the big Democratic wave of 2006, Taney County never gave McCaskill more than 37 percent. Winning for McCaskill in 2018 means not losing in these rural counties by any more than she has to."