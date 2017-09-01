Week In The News: Harvey Devastation, North Korea Missile Launch, Arpaio Pardon

Harvey’s toll. A pardon for Arpaio. Sanctuary cities. North Korea’s missile over Japan. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.

President Donald Trump holds up a Texas flag after speaking with supporters outside Firehouse 5 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Guests

Nicole Stockdale, Deputy Editorial Page Editor of The Dallas Morning News. (@nstockdale)

John Yang, White House Correspondent for PBS NewsHour. (@johnyangtv)

Jack Beatty, On Point News Analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From Tom's Reading List

The Dallas Morning News: Texans Are Reaching Their Limits, But Harvey Isn’t Finished Yet — "But in the next few days, the first of the tens of thousands of people forced to evacuate will slowly begin making their way back. In the best of cases, most are returning to waterlogged homes and belongings; to insurance headaches and contractor nightmares.

And those folks will be the lucky ones. The losses for others will be far worse."

The Associated Press: U.S. Warplanes Simulate Strikes Against North Korea’s ‘Core Facilities’ — "North Korea has been maintaining a torrid pace in weapons tests this year as it openly pursues an arsenal of nuclear-armed, intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching deep into the U.S. mainland. Experts say Kim wants a real nuclear deterrent against the United States to ensure the survival of his government and likely believes that it will strengthen his negotiating position when North Korea returns to talks."

The Washington Post: Joe Arpaio Has Been Pardoned. But Will A Judge Dismiss The Verdict Against Him? — "The vast majority of presidential pardons are issued long after people are convicted and sentenced. That is because pardons generally serve to forgive people, rather than to erase what they have done. The Justice Department notes in guidance on its website that pardons do not remove convictions from a person’s criminal record."